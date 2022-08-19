The is a growing disparity in the camp of the Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Controversies still trail who exactly is the real candidate of the PDP in Osun state at the moment

However, some powerful members of the PDP have disowned the Osun state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke

Osun, Osogbo - Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have backed the factional governorship candidate of the party, Prince Dotun Babayemi, as the authentic standard-bearer in the 2022 election, The Nation reports.

A communiqué signed by the Chairman, Tajudeen Adegoke, Secretary, Sunday Afolabi, and 16 others hailed Babayemi for his contributions to the emergence of the party before and after the July 16 governorship poll.

There is currently a heated feud between Senator Ademola Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi over who is the real governorship candidate of the PDP. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otun Balogun Ward 2, solemnly pass vote of confidence today in Omooba Dotun Babayemi. We stand firm with the leadership of Babayemi,” the members said.

The statement said the vote of confidence was passed in Babayemi in his resolve at getting justice at the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Among those in attendance at the event were PDP leaders in Gbongan like Chief Segun Odekunmi, the Secretary of PDP Elders Caucus in Osun, Adelani Ajanaku, former Special Adviser on Economic Development to ex-governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Kamorudeen Elegunmeje, a former PDP state officer, among others

Source: Legit.ng