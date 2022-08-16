In a build-up to the crucial forthcoming 2023 general election, campaign against electoral ills have commenced

The Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) staged a civic-tech competition for young innovators to proffer solution for electoral fraud

The competition got thousands of applications with only seven being selected for the grand finale

FCT, Abuja - Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), on Monday, August 15 staged a civic-tech competition of youthful tech innovators in a bid to proffer tech solutions to the Nigerian electoral practice.

The event tagged the Yvote Naija Civictech Hackathon was held at the Grand Pela Hotel and Suites Abuja where it hosted the finalists who pitched their various innovations that will help give the 2023 general election a seamless run.

Some of the finalists at the CivicTech Hackathon in Abuja on Monday, August 8 in Abuja. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

Speaking at the event, the executive director of BBYDI, Mr. Olasupo Abideen said the hackathon was staged to help bring together young social innovators and developers between the ages of 18 and 35 to develop ideas, build skills and connect with others working towards a shared goal of strengthening the electoral process and civic participation in governance in Nigeria.

He revealed that the civic tech competition had 30,252 applications across the federation and seven individuals were shortlisted for the grand finale after painstaking scrutiny.

In his remark, the director-general of the national information technology development agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa lauded the initiative of BBYDI for staging a civic-tech competition that will improve public participation in the political process while also addressing persistent concerns of vote buying, voter apathy, and electoral violence.

Mr. Inuwa state that the agency is also looking toward supporting more hackathons and competitions to support more indigenous innovators and entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions for solving our local problems.

Youths, biggest stakeholder in 2023 polls - Christian Aid

Kehinde Afolabi, senior communications coordinator for Christian Aid Nigeria said there is a need to work with younger generations stating that they're the biggest stakeholders in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Ms. Afolabi said:

"Whatever decision is made now is going to affect their future so why not involve them from the beginning? They need to be present."

On why Christain Aid is supporting the hackathon initiative, she said:

"Because of our interest in democracy and good governance, it propels us to want to support this kind of initiative where young persons are making decisions and contributing to nation-building."

When asked by our Legit.ng regional correspondent about the reliability of the tech innovations that will be pitched by the finalist at the civic-tech competition, the BBYDI boss said:

"Technology has even shown us clearly that when INEC deploy to make sure that the first stage of registration was online, millions registered to show us that if they had done more, technology would have made it easier and more convenient for people to register.

"Imagine if at your polling unit there is vote buying and because you are afraid of your dear life and report independently."

