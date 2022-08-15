The recent comments by some herders to discredit Peter Obi has been condemned by a Fulani professional group

FCT, Abuja - A Fulani professional group, Coalition of Fulbe Professionals in Africa (COFPIA), on Monday, August 15 distanced itself from a statement credited to the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hor*e.

The Miyetti Allah group had said the Fulani nation would not support the candidature of Obi, describing him as a tribal bigot.

The Miyetti Allah group had earlier described Peter Obi as a tribal bigot.

Punch newspaper reports that the organisation called on Nigerians to disregard any statement from Miyetti Allah saying it did not speak for Fulani ethnic group.

COFPIA, in a statement signed by its national president, Prof. Mohammed Gidado, and secretary, Hajiya Mairo Modibo, said:

“The Fulbe all over Nigeria will not be blinded by that politically sponsored statement of Miyetti Allah anymore.

“The Fulani people are wise now and cannot be used as tools of extortion and religious sentiment any more. We will enlighten our people to vote for competence and capacity come 2023.

We will never vote for any candidate who has nothing to offer. We have gone far beyond religious and ethnic sentiments.

“We will vote for a president that will tackle poverty and acute hunger that have held our people hostage for so long. We will vote for a president that will fight insecurity with every commitment and unbiased mind, no matter who is involved.

“Our respected tribal group, Miyetti Allah, should channel their campaign to redeem the bad image they have created for Fulani people in Nigeria rather than casting aspersions on Peter Obi, who has demonstrated capacity to rescue Nigeria from the current hopelessness.”

