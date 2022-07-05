Ahead of the 2023 general election, the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani has picked his running mate

Surprisingly, Senator Sani opted for Dr Hadiza Balarabe who is currently the deputy governor to the incumbent, Nasir El-Rufai

Balarabe became the first female deputy governor in the state when she was elected in 2019 and she's on the verge of being back to back deputy

Kaduna, Kaduna - The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani has picked Governor Nasir El-Rufai's deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate for the upcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Legit.ng’s regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that this was done to give room for gender equality in the governance of the state.

The incumbent deputy governor of Kaduna state, Hadiza Balarabe became the first female deputy of the state and yet again has been picked for another run in office. Photo: Senator Sani Uba

Source: Facebook

Sani who made the announcement on Monday night after consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, said " I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State."

Kaduna 2023: Senator Sani hails Hadiza

In a statement by the lawmaker, he said Dr. Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the Mallam El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He went on "Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State.

"I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate. I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State.

"Together, we are determined to make the State a reference point for good and responsive governance," Sani stated.

Senator Uba Sani best grassroots mobiliser, says Group

In another development, the progressive elements league (PEL) has described APC gubernatorial candidate as the best grassroots mobiliser.

It will be recalled that the governorship candidate had set up mobilisation activities in the seven local governments that make up his constituency.

The group noted that the senator stands out himself among the former representatives of the constituency at the national assembly level.

Source: Legit.ng