"No be u go tell us what to do ."

Those who are in Osun state at the moment for the 2022 Osun Osogbo Festival have been urged not to drink from the river

The warning according to the commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotuis due to the fact that the water is contaminated

Interestingly, Nigerians took to the microblogging platform Twitter and urged the government to allow the people to decide what's best for them

The Osun State government has warned devotees, tourists and other participants of the annual Osun Osogbo Festival against drinking from the Osun River due to contamination, The Punch reports.

The commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, August 11, in Osogbo, the state capital.

Ahead of the Osun Osogbo Festival, Govt warns devotees, and tourists against drinking from the River. Photo credit: The Punch

Source: Twitter

He said the government embarked on the sensitisation to discourage people from drinking the water during the festival as it had been contaminated by the activities of artisanal miners and not good for human consumption, Premium Times Added.

The Osun Festival

Meanwhile, the Osun Osogbo Festival is an annual cultural event in Osun state, celebrated in August at the Osun sacred grove, in the worship of the goddess of fertility.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their reactions on Twitter urged the government not to control them, noting they can decide what is best for them as citizens.

@Umombe_Luda tweeted

"They should stop because of not affecting their health system negatively."

@ibnally9 tweeted

"Tell that government that that is a blasphemy and defamation, of course Osun Yeeye is capable to cure thousands of diseases."

@Petersonpeter4 tweeted

"Abeg let them drink, they have been drinking from the river for ages nothing happen to their health! Gov should focus on the issue of insecurity in the land."

@SayTheTruth___ tweeted

"What’s your problem with that ? Going there for festival disturb you ?

"Even civilize country self day go river go do festival

"I know you are angry because they are osun worshiper ‍♂️.."

@thecandours tweeted

"Well I hope you all are aware that water resources bill is knocking, you may not have the possession of that river anymore talk less of coming around for festival."

@ismailalani tweeted

"They should heald to government warnings before another epidemic break out from that side."

@JohndHR tweeted

"Some coconut head go still drink am."

@Ade_Niyi10 tweeted

"No be u go tell us what to do ."

"My uncle congratulated you in 2018 even though it was stolen": Davido drags Osun's Oyetola yet again

Nigerian singer Davido was perhaps the happiest after his popular politician uncle senator Adeleke emerged winner at the Osun polls earlier this month.

Since then, the singer has been defending his uncle and urging his opponent and current governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola to do the right thing.

In a tweet, Davido asked the governor when he would congratulate his uncle because in 2018 when Oyetola emerged governor even though the win was stole, his uncle congratulated him.

Source: Legit.ng