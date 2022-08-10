A prominent Republican politician in the United States, Saul Anuzis, has faulted the opposition's move to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is an abuse of democracy itself

FCT, Abuja - A powerful Republican politician from the United States, Saul Anuzis, on Wednesday, August 10, said impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari is not the responsibility of opposition politicians but the electorates.

The Republican politician argued that politicians trying to impeach Buhari are endangering democracy itself, The Punch reported.

‘Senior U.S. Republican mocks attempt to impeach President Buhari’ - Presidency

The politician disclosed this in a publication in Washington Times on Tuesday, titled, America’s Newest Export: Impeachment Proceedings.

On Wednesday, August 19, the presidency issued the comment in a statement titled, Senior U.S. Republican Mocks Attempt to Impeach President Buhari.

Anuzis said the United States Senate had set a poor precedent by impeaching ex-President Donald Trump twice and criminalising him through the proceedings of January 6.

Why Trump is being investigated by FBI

The preceding led to the raid of Trump’s palatial Florida residence by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday, August 8.

This view has widened the political debate on Trump's rising judicial investigation in the United States as he prepares to run again for president in the 2024 general elections.

He stressed that the opposition leaders are responsible for holding those in power accountable and helping them do their job constitutionally.

It is not your job to impeach president - US politician tells PDP

“But it’s not opposition politicians’ job to remove democratically elected leaders from office. That’s for the voters.

"It undermines democracy itself.”

He then urged the opposition in Nigeria, which is largely members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to work with the government in fighting insecurity, which is the basis of their argument.

He argued that Buhari’s government has made some significant progress in fighting the insecurity menace in the country.

