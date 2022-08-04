Some southwest leaders are being considered as the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation

The leaders being considered include former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state

Meanwhile, it is believed that the trouble Atiku’s campaign is having with Wike is the major cause of the delay in inaugurating the presidential campaign council

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reportedly considering the southwest for the director-general of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation.

According to Punch Newspaper, a former Governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state are among leaders of the party being considered.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola is among those tipped to lead Atiku’s campaign.

Source: Depositphotos

The newspaper added that the plan is to pick a campaign manager from the south-west since this is the region that is considered as the strongest base of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Governor Seyi Makinde is one of those being considered to lead Atiku’s campaign

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The chieftain reportedly said:

“Usually, when running a presidential campaign, it is always good to pick a campaign manager from the region that your major opponent is from.

“When Buhari was running against Jonathan in 2015, he picked Amaechi as his campaign DG. Amaechi was from the Niger Delta just like Jonathan. Similarly, Jonathan picked Ahmadu Ali, who is from the North, as his campaign DG.

“So, the PDP is also considering the South-West for this strategic assignment. You know Atiku won Ondo and Oyo in 2019. Now, Osun is PDP territory as well.”

“Oyinlola is very experienced. He understands Lagos politics as well having served as military governor. Makinde will also be running for a tough governorship re-election and may be too busy to focus on Atiku’s campaign. Also, we are waiting for Wike’s input. Wike may probably prefer Makinde because they are close. But these are the two main options."

In another development, sources within the PDP claimed that the trouble Atiku’s campaign is having with Wike is the major cause of the delay in inaugurating the presidential campaign council.

Wike, other PDP governors reveals condition to back Atiku

Meanwhile, contrary to the report by Daily Independent, Premium Times has a different account of what transpired at the Abuja meeting.

According to the newspaper, about 51 PDP leaders gathered on Sunday, July 31, to resolve the crisis in the largest opposition party in Nigeria.

The group, which is loyal to Wike, insisted that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must step down from his position and allow another person from the south of Nigeria to take his place.

It was revealed that most of those in attendance supported the Rivers state governor prior to the presidential primary, in which the former vice president Atiku Abubakar won.

Atiku’s interview full of lies, Governor Wike says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Wike said Atiku told many lies during his recent interview.

“Thereafter he (Atiku) appeared before Arise Television, see the statements he made. So many lies were told," the Rivers state governor was quoted as saying.

He said he had maintained silence for weeks because of his love for the PDP. According to Wike, Atiku also hired some PDP chieftains to spread falsehood against his person.

Source: Legit.ng