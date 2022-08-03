Shehu Sani has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari and VP Yemi Osinbajo are impeached the presidency will be led by Senate President Ahmad Lawan and himself

The former Kaduna federal lawmaker added that if Lawan is impeached too, it will be himself and the deputy Senate president

Sani made these projections in a tweet he published on Tuesday, August 2, but did not give a hint as to whether he was joking or serious

Some Nigerians are going ahead to pick replacements should the call for President Muhammadu Buhari's impeachment goes through in the Senate.

One of those who are already thinking of possible replacements is Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna Central.

Sani sees himself to be favoured if Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan are impeached

In his calculation, Sani projected that if the president and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, are ousted from their offices, their replacements will be Senate President Ahmad Lawan and himself.

He stretched the consideration even further by stating that if Lawan is impeached, it will be Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy president of the upper chamber and himself still.

Thus, which ever way, the impeachment of Buhari, Osinbajo and Lawan will favour the former federal lawmaker, if by any chance this becomes a reality.

But it must be said at this point that the aforesaid could just be one of Sani's jokes on Nigerian politics, even if he did not use a jocular toone or any laughing emoji to suggest such.

His tweet reads:

"If you impeach Buhari,you will have Osibanjo and if you impeach the two,then Ahmed Lawan.If you add Ahmed Lawan in the impeachment,then it will be Omo Agege."

Impeachment: Resign, return to your village if you're tired, top Nigerian lawmaker tells Buhari

Meanwhile, Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, had advised President Buhari on what to do amid calls by some senators for his impeachment.

According to Elumelu on Wednesday, July 27, the president was allowed to resign and return to his village.

The southeast lawmaker said he has been given a notice on moves by senators to impeach Buhari and that he will act on the message as soon as possible

