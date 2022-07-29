APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has extended his personal congratulations to Rev. Daniel Okoh, the newly-elected president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, extends his personal congratulations to Rev. Daniel Okoh, on being the newly-elected president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Rev. Okoh was elected on Monday to succeed the highly respected Rev. Samson Olusupo Ayokunle, upon completion of his tenure as head of CAN.

In a statement signed by his aide, Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu noted that the new CAN leader who is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church is a worthy successor to Rev. Ayokunle whose tenure as CAN president was one characterized by exceptional commitment, principle and wisdom.

Asiwaju Tinubu said:

"I congratulate Rev. Okoh on his election as the new president of CAN. Noting that Rev. Okoh had truly distinguished himself as the deputy to Rev. Ayokunle."

Tinubu speaks about Nigeria's expectations of Okoh

The APC leader declared that Nigeria can only expect nothing but inspired and enlightened leadership from Rev. Okoh.

He affirmed:

"We are grateful that CAN as an organization embodies these and other principles that reflect the values and virtues of Christ. We are glad that the new President of CAN, Rev. Okoh, is a humane and kind soul who has dedicated his life to the betterment of his fellow man and is a person who will work with leaders of other faiths and beliefs to anneal the bonds of unity, inter-religious understanding and tolerance while advocating for the benefits of democratic good governance for all Nigerians regardless of creed or belief systems."

