All workers in Ogun state can now go for their Permanent Voters' Card Registration on Friday, July 29

The approval for the workers to have a public holiday was made by the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun

According to the governor, it is important that everyone in the state get the opportunity to participate in the general election in 2023

On Thursday, July 28, the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun declared Friday, a work-free day for all workers in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the governor said the public holiday for all workers in the state is aimed at allowing eligible Nigerians the opportunity to participate in the ongoing voters' registration.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared a work-free day for Ogun workers to register for their PVCs. Photo: Dapo Abiodun

Source: UGC

This is the second time in a week that the governor would be declaring a work-free day for workers in the state to register for the Permanent Voters' Cards.

Kunle Somorin, the chief press secretary to the governor in a statement said that the latest announcement followed the large turnout of eligible voters to register on Tuesday, July 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that more people resident in the state are still rushing to registration centres as the exercise will end on Sunday, 31st July.

Reasons for the work-free day

Somorin noted that:

"Another public holiday has become expedient to provide another window of opportunity for all workers in the state, who were unable to complete their exercise as a result of the large turnout of prospective eligible voters since its commencement.

“The work free day is to enable those who have either lost their cards, not registered or who might need to travel to their wards, local government areas and constituencies to perfect their Permanent Voters Registration or transfer their cards, where necessary, to enable them to participate in the next general elections."

He also confirmed that all residents across Ogun state need this last weekend to make use of the opportunity to get their PVCs to avoid disenfranchising anyone.

Ogun workers threaten showdown with Abiodun, begin indefinite strike

Ogun State workers, under the organised labour, had threatened to commence an indefinite strike over the refusal of the state government to meet their demands.

The chairman of the NLC, Ogun State chapter, Emmanuel Bankole, made this disclosure while noting that all efforts to get the government to meet their demands have not yielded any positive results.

Bankole further maintained that workers would continue to keep the state on industrial lockdown until their demands are met.

NLC blasts lawmakers over proposed bill to prevent health workers from strike actions

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress condemned the move by members of the House of Representatives to pass a proposed bill that would outlaw industrial actions by health care workers.

The national president of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said the bill sponsored by Simon Atige, a lawmaker from Enugu state is aimed at gagging the healthcare workers.

It was reported that Atige had sponsored a bill, 'An Act to amend the Trade Disputes Act, cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004'.

Source: Legit.ng