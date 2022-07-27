House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has dropped important details about the military regime of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

The shocking detail of the Speaker was that Obasanjo unjustly murdered his father-in-law, the late General Iliya Bisalla

Meanwhile, this was contained in his book which was written by Charles Omole and Musa Krishi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila believes that the military government led by former Head of State and later president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo unjustly murdered his father-in-law, the late General Iliya Bisalla, Nigeria’s former Minister of Defence.

Gbajabiamila who is married to Salamatu, the late Bisalla’s daughter, made this assertion in his book ‘MR SPEAKER: The legislative life, service, and resilience of Femi Gbajabiamila’.

According to Daily Independent, the book was written by Charles Omole and Musa Krishi and forwarded by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says Obasanjo's government implicated and executed his Father-in-law. Photo credit: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

How Bisalla was murdered

Bisalla was executed along with 30 other officers on March 11, 1976, for being involved in the abortive coup of February 13, 1976, in which Nigeria’s then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed was assassinated.

A total of 125 people were arrested in connection with the coup. Forty were released, but 32, among them the defence minister, Maj. Gen. I. D. Bisalla received death sentences. They were executed at the Kirikiri prison shooting range.

Throughout his trial, he was said to have maintained his innocence before the Gen. Emmanuel Abisoye-led Military Tribunal that tried the coup plotters.

Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila was just eight when she lost her father.

The Speaker's book

The book, a copy sighted by the newspaper reads,

“Gbajabiamila was admitted to the Georgia State Bar in June 1991. He then set up his own law firm, Femi Gbajabiamila and associates in Atlanta, Georgia the same city where he met his wife, Salamatu”.

“Salamatu Bisalla was a student in Washington DC when he casually crossed paths with Gbajabiamila. Born into a prominent family, her father- the late General Iliya Bisalla – was appointed Minister of Defence (Federal Commissioner for Defence) under the Murtala Mohammed regime.”

“Although he and Murtala were coursemates at Sandhurst Course 27, Bisalla was implicated in the Dimka-led coup that killed Murtala.

He pleaded his innocence to the charges until the very end.

The Speaker share more details

Gbajabiamila believes that his late father-in-law was unjustifiably implicated in the coup attempt where, curiously, 90 percent of those involved were of Middle-Belt extraction”.

