A Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa has awarded N3 million in damages to a teenage girl facing trial for allegedly circulating nude video of a retired Permanent Secretary in Bayelsa

According to reports, the teenage girl had through her counsel sued the retired secretary and the DSS for illegal arrest and detention

Meanwhile, in the March 31 judgement sighted on Thursday, July 22, the judge awarded the damage and an additional N300,000 as costs for breach of her fundamental human rights

A report by Daily Trust indicates that a Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa has awarded a N3million to a teenage girl facing trial over an alleged circulation of a nude video of a retired permanent secretary in the state, Dr Walton Liverpool.

The girl (name withheld) had, through her counsel, Andrew Arthur, sued the retired permanent secretary and the Department of State Services (DSS) over her arrest and detention for 13 days without trial.

The court ruling

According to the judgement seen yesterday, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro awarded the damage and an additional N300,000 as costs for a breach of her fundamental human rights.

Justice Omukoro ruled that Dr Liverpool would pay N1million while the DSS would pay an additional N2million to the teenager as damages. He noted that while the former permanent secretary had submitted a petition against the teenager to the police, who arrested her and later granted her bail, he also submitted the same petition to the DSS for the same offence.

He, therefore, ruled that using multiple security agencies to detain the teenager amounted to intimidation and high handedness, which breached the fundamental human right of the teenager.

