Port-Harcourt, Rivers - Yemeni Nabena, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the visit of three progressives governors to Rivers state.

Premium Times reported that Nabela stated that it is disrespectful for the governors to have visited Rivers state without consulting with the south-south leaders of the APC.

Nabena made the condemnation on Tuesday, July 19, adding that Rivers state is in the south-south zone.

South-west governours visit Wike

Three governors from the south-west, Babajide Sanwo-Olu from Lagos, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, recently visited Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Wike contested for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to Atiku Abubakar at the national convention in May.

Wike, however, is believed not to be pleased with the result of the primary and the decision of Atiku to pick Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Why Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Akeredolu visit Wike

Even though the governors did not speak on their visit to the state, there are speculations that the governors visited the state to woo Wike at the request of Bola Tinubu.

Southwest governors visiting Rivers without informing Amaechi is condemnable - Nabena

Nabena stated that the governors visited Wike without consulting with the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other zonal leaders.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state and a political enemy of Wike, contested and lost to Wike in the APC primaries.

Call your boys to order - APC leader sends strong message to Tinubu

The APC stalwart urged Tinubu to call the governors and his supporters to order to avoid a repeat of what happened in Osun.

He alleged that the governors, whom he referred to as Tinubu’s boys, were planning to take over the control of the party and its structure across the states.

He added Mr Tinubu should not think that he:

He added that the regional APC would campaign for all the parties across the board.

Rivers governor returns from Turkey amidst rumour of joining APC

Following his vacation to Turkey, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, returned home.

Wike's silence after the PDP presidential primary, where he lost, has unsettled the party, resulting in rumours about his next move.

While the governor remained silent, allies in the party, such as Governor Ortom of Benue state, have expressed concerns.

