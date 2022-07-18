The governorship candidate of the ADC in Akwa Ibom state, Ezekiel Nyak-Etok, has denied the report that claimed his party had collapsed its structure for NNPP in the state

The report claimed the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has wooed Nyak-Etok and the leadership of ADC with money

It added that the ADC will collapse its structure to support the governorship candidate of the NNPP, John Akpanudoedehe, in the 2023 general elections

The Akwa Ibom state governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Ezekiel Nyak-Etok, has denied the report of the party collapsing its structure for John Akpanudoedehe.

Leadership reported that a report claimed that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, had wooed Nyak-Etok and the leadership of the APC in the state to collapse the party’s structure for Akpanudoedehe, the NNPP governorship candidate.

ADC denies making agreement to collapse its structure for Kwankwaso

Akpanudoedehe is the immediate past national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He resigned from the ruling party to form an alliance with Kwankwaso to further his ambition to govern the state.

ADC not ready to sabotage people's trust, confidence it has gained

However, Nyak-Etok, dismissed the report, adding that the ADC is known for men of integrity who will not sabotage the trust and confidence the Akwa Ibom people have in them.

He lamented the high rate of fake news in the country and warned the people to always verify the fact before spreading the information.

He described the report as fake and the handwork of the mischief makers.

“ADC is a party that is built around integrity, service, and sacrifice.

