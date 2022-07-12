Governor Bello Matawalle of Zmafara state has called on federal government to extend the retirement age of security personnel in Nigeria to 70.

Legit.ng reports that the governor also said the entry age limit for Direct Short Service should be extended from 30 to 32 years to be able to accommodate more able bodied men and women that are willing to serve their fatherland to securing Nigeria.

Governor Bello Matawalle has advised the federal government on ow to end banditry in Nigeria.

Matawalle who spoke at his country home in Maradun on Monday, July 11, said this would afford those of them that are not tired to continue to serve the country.

Extension will help in the fight against banditry in Nigeria

The governor said this will help sustain successes recorded in the fight on terror and insecurity.

Matawalle also promised to make Zamfara the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

On the insecurity facing the state, Matawalle said; “As you know that we are facing the issue of insecurity in Zamfara. I want to make Zamfara the most peaceful state in Nigeria. I want to make the people of Zamfara secure.”

On how to achieve the feat in the face of rampaging bandits, he said:

“I will ensure that Zamfara is the most peaceful state, the most secure state in Nigeria. I’m working with some security to be able to achieve this. I want to appeal to the federal government to extend the retirement age of the security personnel to 70 years just like it did to university lecturers and some teachers. My belief is simple, most of those to be retired are not tired.”

Fearless Governor Matawalle insists residents must acquire arms in self-defence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Matawalle reiterated his stance in the bid to legalise gun carrying by residents of Zamfara in self-defence against imminent bandit or terrorist attacks.

It was reported that the governor on Tuesday, June 28 intensified the process of the acquisition of arms by residents by installing four committees to oversee and implement the process of arms carrying by residents.

Matawalle's declaration did not go down well with the military stating that it is capable of safeguarding the lives and properties of Zamfara residents.

