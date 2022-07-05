Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba is to answer some questions at the Federal High Court in Abuja over Bola Tinubu's academic qualifications

At the moment, a civil society organisation, The Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, has filed a suit against the IGP

According to the group, the police boss failed to prosecute Tinubu, who, according to its claim, lied to INEC about his credentials

Abuja - A civil society organisation that goes by the name, The Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, has filed a lawsuit against Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The CSO is claiming that contrary to the provision of sections 31 and 32 of the police act and section 3 of the criminal justice act, 2015, IGP Baba failed to arrest and prosecute Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu for lying under oath when he tendered his credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1999, Punch report.

According to the group, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate lied to INEC about his academic qualifications.

The civil organisation added that it had to file the suit because the IGP ignored its call on more than one occasion to prosecute Tinubu.

The group's suit read:

“An order of mandamus compelling the respondents to comply with sections 31 and 32 of the police act and section 3 of the criminal justice act, 2015 in respect of alleged crime laid out in complaint of the applicant encapsulated in the letter of June 16, 2022 received by the respondents on the same date and titled: Demand for Criminal Prosecution of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu under Sections 191, 192 and 463 of the criminal code act, law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 consequent upon the findings of the Lagos State House of Assembly ad hoc Committee, 1999.

“A suspect or defendant alleged or charged with committing offence established by an Act of the national assembly or under any other laws shall be arrested, investigated and tried or dealt with according to the provisions of this act, except otherwise provided under this act."

