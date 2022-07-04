A Tinubu Support Organisation endorsed the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai as the vice-presidential candidate of its Bola Tinubu

The group endorsement came barely two weeks before the INEC deadline given to all political parties to submit their candidates' list in the 2023 poll

Aminu Suleiman, the director-general of the group said he wanted the vice-presidential slot to come to the northwest because it is the largest voting bloc in the country

A group identified as Tinubu Support Organisation has endorsed the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai as vice-presidential candidate.

According to Channels TV, this came as July 17 got closer, the deadline set by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for political parties to submit their candidates' list for the 2023 general election.

Bola Tinubu and Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @channelstv

Source: UGC

Bola Tinubu, the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), openly said he is still searching for his running mate.

Other sources within the party revealed that Borno state governor Babagana Zulum or his immediate predecessor, Kashim Shettima, has been tipped.

The group's director-general Aminu Suleiman, who spoke at a press conference on Monday, July 4, said the group's decision came after meeting with critical stakeholders from the northwest zone and other northern parts of the country.

El-Rufai can influence Tinubu's success in 2023

Suleiman expressed that the group's choice of running mate is a critical factor for the success of Tinubu in the 2023 poll.

He added that the group he leads assessed all options and wanted the vice-presidential slot to come from the northwest, the region with the largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

The group maintained that El-Rufai is a very experienced person who has excelled in politics and governance at both federal and state levels. Therefore, he is the best to share the presidential ticket with Tinubu.

"After due consultation with critical Stakeholders especially in the North-West, it is of the fact that El-Rufai is Asiwaju's best choice for VP," Suleiman said.

