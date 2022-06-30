For the good of the people and government of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has said that he will support the administration of Abiodun Oyebanji

The PDP chieftain made this crucial promise to the Ekiti governor-elect on Wednesday, June 29, when the latter visited the former

Reacting to the assurance, Oyebanji said his visit to Fayose was to salute him for his demonstration of statesmanship after the gubernatorial election

Ekiti - A former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, has said that he will support the government of Abiodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, June 29, said he will do this to move the state forward irrespective of party differences, The Nation reports.

Fayose said he will support Oyebanji's government (Photo: @biodunaoyebanji)

Source: Twitter

Playing host to Oyebanji who paid him a visit on Wednesday, Fayose called on the governor-elect to see himself as the leader of the people.

This Day quotes the former governor as saying:

“I promise to support Oyebanji’s administration in whatever area his support would be needed. The development of Ekiti State is a collective effort.

“You have to see all Ekiti people as your own. You are the governor of all regardless of political affiliations."

On his part, Oyebanji explained that the visit was to extend courtesies to Fayose who showed statesmanship by hailing him after his victory at the June 18 governorship election.

Oyebanji via his Twitter page shared photos of the meeting with Fayose.

He wrote:

"Earlier today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos residence of former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose)

"The visit is in line with my plan to reach out to notable Ekiti leaders before taking over the mantle of leadership."

