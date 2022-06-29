A senator representing Kwara central district, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, disclosed in an interview that 17 delegates refunded his money in the last concluded APC primaries

Oloriegbe lamented that the governors handpicked the delegates one night and announced their there was an election in the morning

The senator said that the selected delegates did not have the freedom to vote for who they wanted as some of them swore an oath not to go against the governors' will

Ibrahim Oloriegbe, a senator representing Kwara central district, has revealed that 17 delegates refunded the money he gave them for logistics during his party's primaries.

Oloriegbe, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this on Wednesday, June 29, while featuring on Channels Television's breakfast programme.

Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe speaks on APC primaries

Source: Twitter

Oloriegbe faulted the primary process, alleging that the governors imposed delegates on party supporters.

“There was no congress; like in my state, the governor just handpicked them (the delegates) one night and said we have done primaries and the list came. So, you don’t even know who the delegates are … and this happened in several states,” he said.

Some delegates took oaths to vote for governors' choices

He further alleged that the selected delegates did not have the freedom to vote for who they wanted.

He said some delegates took oaths to vote for the governors' choices, adding that this happened in Kwara state.

“In my own election (primary), 17 delegates came back to give me money which I gave them for logistics; others did not because they said ‘we wanted to vote for you, but we are not allowed to vote’. There was one of my colleagues in Kogi who mentioned that people came back (to return his money).”

Oloriegbe is one of the APC senators who lost their re-election tickets into the upper chamber.

Some aggrieved senators have left the ruling party, while others met with President Muhammadu Buhari on his intervention.

