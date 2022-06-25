A group has declared that substitution of candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections is no longer possible

According to the group, the current and subsisting electoral law does not envisage a situation that makes substitution possible

The group stated that any substitution of running mates nominated by presidential and gubernatorial candidates falls flat in the face of the law

FCT, Abuja - A group, Center for Reforms and Public Advocacy has declared that running mates nominated by presidential and governorship candidates are not subject to withdrawal.

The group made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 25 by its convener, Ifeanyi Okechukwu.

The Professor Yakubu-led INEC have been advised to interprete the electoral laws to the latter. Photo credit: @inenigeria

The advocacy group also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its activities so far in the count down to the 2023 general election.

The group noted:

“As concerned stakeholders in the election, however, we wish to express our concern about the likelihood of infractions that are already being cooked by some political parties as it relates to the issue of replacement of their associate candidates or running mates in the presidential election.

“Many lawyers, legislative experts, and even INEC have made it clear that what we are having are presidential running mates, which the Constitution and Electoral Act refer to as "associate candidate" and "running mate" and not placeholders.

“The Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022 make clear provisions on the yardstick for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

“That provision, as contained in Sections 28 and 84 of the amended Electoral Act 2022, relate to only the candidate – presidential and gubernatorial – and not their running mates.

“Substitution of candidates by political parties becomes possible in cases of withdrawal or death of candidates and these are president, gubernatorial, Senate, House of Representatives and State Assemblies who were nominated by political parties through valid primaries in accordance with Section 29 and 84.

“So, it is no more business as usual, the current electoral law is very stringent in many areas especially methods of political parties' primaries, who are delegates, how withdrawal is done, how substitution is done, and transmission of results, among others.”

The group reminded INEC that the catch-word of placeholders as being bandied by some political parties is not known to the law and that the law does not give room for substitution of running mates in the 2023 election guidelines.

According to the group, political parties ought to have familiarized themselves with the relevant aspects of the new electoral law and avoid actions that are capable of causing infractions.

