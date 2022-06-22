Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, INEC said it will extend the CVR exercise by 60 days for prospective electorates

This was made known on Wednesday, June 22 by the House of Reps Committee on Electoral Matters during plenary

Meanwhile, the House of Representative have urged INEC to deploy its staff to the respective registration points to hasten the process

FCT, Abuja - The independent electoral commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

INEC's latest announcement is on the heels of the numerous agitation by several electoral stakeholders asking for the electoral body to extend the CVR exercise.

The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters said INEC agreed to extend the CVR exercise by 60 days. Photo: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recall that the House of Representatives last week during one of its plenary sessions urged INEC to extend the deadline for continuous voter registration by 60 days.

Consequently, the House directed the House Committee on Electoral Matters to liaise with INEC on the extension.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SERAP, 185 others sues INEC over CVR extension

Similarly, the Guardian newspaper reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 185 concerned had filed a suite against INEC asking the court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

It was gathered that Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of Court 10 granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by SERAP.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, June 22, the electoral body reiterated its commitment to comply with the extension of the CVR exercise as ordered by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Prior to the announcement of the extension of the CVR exercise, streams of prospective electorates flooded different registration points in other to beat the deadline earlier issued by the electoral body.

While giving updates on the meeting with the electoral, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Aishatu Jibril Dukku, on Wednesday, June 22 told the green chamber that INEC had agreed to extend the CVR to 60 days.

She said:

“The Committee held a meeting with INEC yesterday (Tuesday) and they agreed to extend the CVR, all our resolutions were approved."

The House of Representatives also called on the Commission to deploy additional staff and voter registration machines across the country to meet the objective.

Source: Legit.ng