President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurance that international investors have nothing to fear as his government is taking steps to improve the power supply in Nigeria as national grids continue to collapse.

Buhari revealed that the country will be decentralising the national grid through renewable and mini-grids and also make laws that allow state governments to generate and transmit their own electricity, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

$550 million lifeline for electricity

According to Buhari, the Nigerian government had set aside $550 million to provide 20,000 standalone Solar systems, including Solar Hybrid mini-grids in over 250 locations.

Nairametrics reported Buhari as saying that the electrification project has deployed more than 20,000 standalone Solar Systems, including 250 locations.

Buhari said:

“We are also decentralising the national grid through renewable-driven mini-grids.

“The 550 million dollar Nigeria Electrification Project has deployed more than 20,000 Standalone Solar Systems (SHS), as well as Solar Hybrid mini-grids in over 250 locations.”

He also added that his administration is working hard to improve the grid through the power initiative agreement with Siemens.

“Take my Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), a government-to-government initiative between the Governments of Nigeria and Germany, with Siemens AG, to upgrade the electricity grid with a 2 billion dollar investment.

“Once signed into law the constitutional amendment bill – recently voted through parliament – will allow state governments to generate and transmit their own electricity, further facilitating investor participation in our market and enabling states and local businesses to transmit excess supply to the grid.”

