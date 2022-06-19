Emerging reports have confirmed that the Kebbi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its senatorial aspirant Haruna Sa’idu-Dandi’o.

According to a report by the Daily Nigerian, Sa’idu-Dandi’o was suspended on the premise of anti-party activities on Sunday, June 19.

Legit.ng gathered that the embattled Sa’idu-Dandi’o was suspended by the executive members of his Nasarawa I Ward in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

It was also gathered that Sa’idu-Dandi’o prior to his suspension won the primary election under the umbrella of the PDP for the Kebbi Central Senatorial District unopposed.

PDP orders fresh primary polls

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the PDP has ordered a fresh primary election after Senator Adamu Aliero defected from the All Progressives Congress Congress, APC, to the PDP, the directive that did not go down well with the suspended party member.

A statement issued by the party says:

“At its extraordinary meeting held on Saturday, 18th June, 2022, the Executive Committee of Nasarawa I Ward noted the inappropriate conduct and anti-party activities of Malam Haruna Sa’idu Dandi’o before and after the conduct of the fresh Kebbi Central Senatorial Primary Election held on 19th June as ordered by the National Working Committee."

The party said it is penalizing the suspended candidate following his letter to the resident electoral commissioner without the adherence of party statutes.

As contained in the statement, the party also sanctioned his suspension for condemning the decision of National Working Committee at a press interview.

The party said:

“His clandestine activities with the ruling party in the state such that his press interview was conducted in Kebbi State Liaison Office in Abuja and his continued anti-party activities in spite of so many entreaties to him."

“Therefore, the Nasarawa I Ward Executive Committee hereby resolved as follows: that the State Executive Committee should be duly and adequately informed of the inappropriate conduct and anti-party activities of Malam Haruna Sa’idu Dandi’o for appropriate action.

“That Malam Haruna Sa’idu Dandi’o be and hereby suspended from the party pending the decision of the State Executive Council or any appropriate disciplinary organ of our party in respect of our request. That this resolution should be communicated to the Local Government Working Committee.”

