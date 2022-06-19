Some gunmen have kidnapped a former secretary-general of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Honourable Ahmed Sani Toro.

Daily Trust reports that Toro was kidnapped alongside a former Golden Eaglets' assistant coach, Garba Iliya on the Abuja-Jos Raod on Friday, June 17.

Sani Toro was kidnapped along Abuja-Jos road while returning from a wedding in Abuja. Photo: Premium Times

Source: UGC

It was gathered that both the former NFA secretary-general and Iliya were travelling to Bauchi from Abuja where they were said to have attended the wedding ceremony of the son of a former NFF president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari on Friday.

Some associates of the abductees who spoke on the incident said that the kidnappers are yet to make contact with their families.

One of the associates of the victim of abduction said that the incident reportedly happened close to Ryom, Plateau state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“It is true they were abducted close to Ryom in Plateau State when they were returning to Bauchi from Abuja.

“They had attended the wedding Fatiha of the son of Alhaji Aminu Maigari at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday."

“I have been in touch with their family members. Those who kidnapped them are yet to contact the families."

Continuing, the associate added that they were all praying and hoping that Allah intervenes in the unfortunate situations and touches the hearts of the abductors to release them unharmed.

Toro a one-time member of the House of Representatives also served as a former commissioner of sports in Bauchi state.

He later served as the secretary-general of the then NFA between 1993 to 1999. It was also during his tenure that the Super Eagle won their second AFCON title in 1994 in Tunisia.

In the same year, the Super Eagles made it to their senior World Cup debut in the USA and then later won gold at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics Games.

In 1998, the team made their second World Cup appearance in France.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Freed victims mentally unstable, families raise alarm, seek FG’s intervention

The aggrieved families of the 70 passengers kidnapped by suspected bandits in an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28 had raised alarm over the mental health of the freed victims.

In an interview, the chairman of the victims' families called on the federal to see to the release of the other passengers in the kidnappers' den.

Dr Abdulfatah Jimoh disclosed the remaining victims are not in good condition as they are seriously disturbed in the forest.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: What FG should do to secure release of abducted passengers, Gumi reveals

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to pay ransom to the terrorists holding the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

It was reported that he gave this advice during the special prayers organised for the victims by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), on Thursday, May 12, in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, terrorists had on March 28 attacked the train, killing nine passengers and abducting 62 others.

Source: Legit.ng