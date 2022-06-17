Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar's running mate

The apex Igbo group in a congratulatory message described the Delta state governor as a true 'son of the soil' while noting he would enjoy all rights and privileges

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, had on Thursday, named Okowa as his running mate, despite the national working committee recommending Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, for the position

The apex Igbo Socio-cultural, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has congratulated the Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing him as a detribalised patriot, purveyor of morals and a poster personality.

While expressing optimism that his candidacy will add enormous electoral value to the PDP, Ohanaeze noted that in all of Okowa’s political career, he had served without skirmishes, The Punch reports.

Ohanaeze reacts to Okowa's emergence as Atiku's running mate. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

Ohanaeze's statement

The Igbo apex body stated this on Friday, June 17, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, titled Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulates Okowa as a vice-presidential candidate.

Ogbonnia said that Professor George Obiozor led Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide is proud of him.

Part of the statement reads:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide heartily congratulates an Igbo prodigy; an astute administrator, sagacious politician, brilliant physician, creative visionary, prudent resource manager, detribalized patriot, purveyor of morals and a poster personality, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State as he secures the highly coveted Vice Presidential candidacy of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worlwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor is very proud of you. We are optimistic that your candidacy will add enormous electoral value to your political party, the PDP.”

