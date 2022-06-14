View of the year: APC governor displays incredible football skill in captivating photo
Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, on Monday, June 13, shared on Facebook what some might call the best view of 2023 in the political scene.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The post is a photo that captured a rare moment when Governor Sanwo-Olu displayed an incredible football skill mid-air.
In the photo, the Lagos governor was seen with Asisat Lamina Oshoala, the Super Falcons star who plays for FC Barcelona Femení.
Igbokwe shade the photo with this caption: GOV Sanwo-Olu, the Master T Game Changer.
The photo was taken in front of Lagos Government House, Marina.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
See the post below:
Source: Legit.ng