The Director-General of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Senator Kabiru Gaya, claims three Presidential aspirants have stepped down for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Punch reported that the senator, however, failed to identify the three aspirants.

The newspaper added that Gaya only alleged that former Senate President Ken Nnamani who stepped down on Monday did so in honour of Osinbajo.

Gaya stated:

“We have Vice-President Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu. I am aware that some aspirants have stepped down for Osinbajo. Nnamani and two others have stepped down for Osinbajo.”

Contrary to Gaya's claim, Nnamani had while withdrawing from the race, lamented the political marginalisation of the South-East.

Source: Legit.ng