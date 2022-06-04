Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says sensitive election materials will no longer be “routed” through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The INEC chairman said the electoral body has never had an issue with the CBN since the partnership started, but due to “current circumstances”, an alternative will be found.

He said the new measures would be adopted as early as the June 16 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Yakubu spoke on Saturday at an election dialogue, ‘The Electorate’, organised by Enough is Enough (EiE).

