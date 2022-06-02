There is an imminent crisis about to explode in the camp of the Labour Party (LP) in the build-up to the 2023 polls

With the conclusion of the party's primary which saw the emergence of Peter Obi as its bannerman, the party is on the brink of chaos at the moment

On the heels of this controversy, the flag bearer status of Peter Obi is currently hanging on the cliff at the moment

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that the presidential bid of Peter Obi is in doubt following litigation against the Labour Party and some of its executives.

According to TheCable, the legal suit was filed by Calistus Okafor, a former deputy national chairman of the party which prompted a court order from Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja on Monday, May 30.

Ekwo ordered:

“a substituted service of the originating summons, interlocutory injunction, and all other processes in this suit on the 1st to 3rd, 6th to 12th and 14th defendants by pasting the said processes at their political party’s office, which is the 5th defendant’s office, located at No 2, Oke Agbe Street, Off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki 11, Abuja”.

As gathered by Legit.ng the court ordered that the service must be effected “within seven days of this order”, as proceedings were then adjourned till June 30 “for further mention”.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1636/2021, Mr Okafor, factional leader of the Labour Party, is seeking redress by challenging the legitimacy of the current leader of the party, Julius Abure and Akingbade Oyelakin.

INEC served litigation by LP faction

Meanwhile, as contained in the suit, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was included as a respondent, Umar Farouq, secretary of the party, was included as the second defendant and other defendants are members of the committee set up by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to take over the affairs of the party.

It was gathered that the committee mentioned in the suit includes; Salisu Mohammed, Lawson Osagie, Isa Aremu, Baba Aye, Ikpe Ektokudo, Sylvester Ejiofor, and Lucy Offiong.

The final respondent stipulated in the suit was the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Contrastingly, the whole turn of events is on the heels of the emergence of Peter Obi as the bannerman of the Labour Party (LP) heading into the 2023 presidential poll.

Obi’s candidacy was confirmed on Monday, June 30 after resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Peter Obi’s presidential ambition under threat of northern politics

In another development, Peter Obi may not stand a good chance of winning the presidential polls going by the long aged history of the north deciding elections.

Recall that Obi, a politician from Nigeria's southeast has moved from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party, LP, over what he termed a national sacrifice.

One of Obi's considerations, according to a source in his campaign train is that of the northern dominance and the uncooperative attitude of some of the southern aspirants.

Peter Obi could have been my running mate if he joined NNPP, Kwankwaso declares

Elsewhere, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says Peter Obi, could have been his running.

Recall that on May 27, Obi joined the Labour Party hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Going further, he said the NNPP would shop for a popular vice-presidential candidate from the South after its national convention.

