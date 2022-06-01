In a build-up to the 2023 general elections, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has finalised its primary elections

The party recently held a special convention in Abuja, the nation's capital with an array of party members and leaders in attendance

APGA's convergence in Abuja saw members and delegates decide who will be the flag bearer of the party

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced Professor Peter Umeadi as the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming presidential election, Vanguard reports.

Umeadi’s declaration as the party’s candidate was made known at the party’s special convention with the presence of the party’s members and leaders from all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the convention was held at the party’s headquarters in Katampe-Abuja.

150 delegate endorses Prof. Umeadi

Prof. Umeadi’s victory was confirmed after he secured the approval of 150 party delegates who endorsed his candidacy.

Speaking at the convention, the national chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye expressed his profound appreciation to party members and delegates for making it to the convention in Abuja.

Oye who was filled with optimism and motivation stated that APGA will pull up an upset and win the presidential seat in the 2023 general elections.

He said Prof. Umeadi is primed to succeed President Muhammadu as the next president of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Umeadi while reacting to his emergence as the party’s flag bearer pledged that he will transform Nigeria into a better place for Nigerians if elected into the Aso Villa.

