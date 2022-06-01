Nigerians have been assured that the PDP is prepared to salvage the country from its present economic and security challenges

This was the position of Governor Udom Emmanuel after the party held its presidential convention in Abuja

The governor appealed to all aspirants and party faithful to work together towards the success and return of PDP at the federal level in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is prepared to salvage the country from its present economic and security challenges.

Governor Emmanuel made this known on Tuesday, May 31 at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on his arrival from the PDP presidential primaries which took place over the weekend in Abuja.

The governor explained that Nigeria as a nation needs a visionary and creative leader who is prepared to proffer solutions to the nation’s challenges, pointing out that the presidential aspirants in PDP were qualified to offer their best in the race.

Governor Emmanuel who was one of the contenders in the presidential primaries gave reasons for vying for the presidential seat, noting that he was challenged by the present situation and had to step in to offer his service for the betterment of the country.

His words:

“While I was vying for the presidential seat in the primaries, I made one thing clear that I am only making myself available if God wants to use me I will partner to rescue and restore Nigeria.

“The situation today in Nigeria needs someone who is creative, who has the capacity, the exposure, the knowledge, the sincerity of purpose, and also who has the love for the people because we can’t be challenged when we have people’.

‘’All of us that went in for the presidential primaries in PDP are capable to take Nigeria out of where we are. The quest is not about our selfish interest, it is about the future generations unborn, that is why we are out to tell Nigerians that we are ready to salvage the situation.”

The governor, however, appealed to all aspirants and party faithful to work together towards the success and return of PDP to leadership at the center, assuring that the party will deploy all its resources in rebuilding the nation’s economy.

His words:

“Let me make an appeal, all of us can come back as a team to work for the success of the party, once the party takes the center stage I am sure every one of us will have what to contribute.”

The governor further assured the Akwa Ibom people that his administration is poised towards the completion of projects before the end of his tenure saying:

“We have put enough things on ground, the foundation of what will actually bring back the economic growth of this state.

“We have a lot to show, we are ending well, we are ending strong, watch what will happen in the next 12 months.”

2023: Okowa congratulates PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with Atiku over his victory at the just concluded PDP special national convention held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed confidence in Abubakar's capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its "Rescue Nigeria" agenda beginning from 2023.

He urged Atiku to, as the face of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

2023: Group berates Umahi over remarks on Atiku's emergence as PDP candidate

In a related development, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has described as laughable the remarks by Governor Dave Umahi that he will defeat Atiku if given the presidential ticket of the APC.

Umahi, while reacting to Atiku’s victory boasted that if he gets the presidential ticket of the APC, he will defeat Atiku before 12 noon on election day.

Reacting to the remarks in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 30 by its president, Pascal Oluchchukwu, the group described Umahi as a man who would go any length to discredit anyone he feels is doing better than him both in politics and life in general.

