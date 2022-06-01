The search for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar's running mate is currently ongoing within the opposition PDP

There were reports that the former vice president will choose a running mate from the south-south region

But, sources say the 75-year-old politician may also consider the southeast for the position ahead of the polls

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that the search for Atiku Abubakar's running mate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has widened in the southeast.

According to the report, Atiku and the leadership of the PDP are considering either the southeast or south-south as a place to pick the running mate, in the north-south presidency composition.

Atiku is expected to announce his choice of running mate in the coming days. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Already, the names of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, have been mentioned as those being considered for the position.

Sources quoted in the report revealed that apart from Wike, Emmanuel, Okowa, and Anyim, the search for the running mate has widened in the southeast, with fresh names being mentioned.

Among those whose names have also come up are former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; ex-Enugu state governor and senator representing Enugu East, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, and former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

The sentiment for Ekweremadu’s choice, it was gathered, is coming from supporters of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Saraki worked with Ekweremadu in the 8th Senate, against stiff opposition by senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as him.

The snag about Ekweremadu, however, is the feeling that he may defect to the APC to pursue his governorship ambition.

It was gathered that those who mentioned the name of Nnamani reckoned that the senator is popular in the southeast, as a two-time governor and serving senator.

Ihedioha, it was gathered, is being mentioned by those working with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Sources revealed that the PDP candidate does not want a repeat of the controversy when he picked former Anambra state governor and now presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, as running mate in 2019.

When Obi was announced as running mate to Atiku in 2019, there was initial misgiving as governors of the South East and PDP leaders in the zone said they were not taken into confidence, in accordance with an agreement with Atiku before supporting him at the presidential primary.

