Atiku’s emergence: PDP to hold mini convention as north holds all key positions

A source who does not want his name to be mentioned claims the north is planning to hold all key positions till after the general elections

The constitution of the PDP recommends zoning and power-sharing between the north and the south

The emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate has ruled out the agitation for a southern presidential candidate in the party

FCT, Abuja - The leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been thrown into disarray as the south lose out on all key positions after Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, who is from Adamawa, a northeastern state won the presidential ticket of the opposition with 371 votes to defeat his closest contestant, Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, who garnered 327 votes.

The emergence of Atiku has technically ruled out the agitation of many gladiators in the party, especially from the southern part of the country, who want the region to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Zoning and power rotation between the north and the south is stipulated in the constitution of the PDP, according to New Telegraph.

With the result of the presidential primary, the north now holds all the key positions, which included the position of the national chairman and the PDP’s presidential ticket.

Going by the party’s tradition, these two positions are meant to be shared between the north and the south.

Currently, the north now holds the position of the Board of Trustees (BoT), the national chairman, presidential candidate, and chairman of the convention committee.

The PDP ruled Nigeria between 1999 and 2015, it has a well-entrenched policy of power rotation and zoning under Section 7 (2) (c) in its constitution. The section stated that,

“In pursuant of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of the party and public executive offices.”

Iyorchia Ayu, the incumbent national chairman of the party, who is another Northerner, assumed the position in October 2021 when the call for a southern presidency was at its peak in the party.

Ayu emerged as a consensus candidate of the north but before he was elected, he stated that if the PDP asked him to step aside if a northern presidential candidate emerges, promising to give up his position to give room for geopolitical balancing in the party.

Ayu said,

“If the PDP says I should step down after a presidential candidate emerges and happens to be from the North, I will be very glad to do so because what we want is to take over the government and run the government in the interest of Nigerians.

"So, I’ll sacrifice anything to ensure that my party wins.”

However, speaking with New Telegraph, a former zonal secretary of the PDP in the South-West, who pleaded for anonymity, raised the alarm that there are plans to keep both the chairmanship and presidential positions in the North till after the election.

He warned that the move may be counter-productive for the party in the general election.

