Hon Sunday Oche is set to contest the APC primary election in Benue state despite rumours of his disqualification

The APC chieftain said the rumours of his disqualification was the handiwork of his opponents scared of his chances

Oche is contesting for the House of Representatives ticket in Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency

Makurdi - The national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Hon Sunday Oche to contest the party's primary for the House of Representatives ticket in Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency.

The news came hours after some media reports claimed that Hon. Oche was disqualified from the race.

Hon. Oche has said he is firmly in the race ahead of the APC primary elections. Photo credit: Oche media

Source: Facebook

Hon. Oche said the claims was made by his political opponents to distract him from participating in the party's primary slated to commence on Friday, May 27.

Documents made available to journalists by the publicity department of the APC national secretariat indicate that Hon. Oche has satisfied all requirements to participate in the party's primaries.

He is also number seven on the list and first from Benue state among the aspirants that have been so cleared.

APC publicity secretary, Felix Morka advised delegates and party faithful to disregard rumours concerning the primaries saying:

"I am surprised journalists are here to verify the true story concerning Hon Sunday Oche's participation in tomorrow's primary election. We know where the story emanated from and no serious person should take the allegations as the true story.

"We are aware a weak aspirant (name withheld) has paid bloggers to publish false news because it is obvious they are scared of Oche's victory.

"I enjoin all delegates to vote any responsible candidate of their choice without fear or favour. As party executives, we are watching the outcome but the ongoing propaganda is baseless without any opinion of truth."

2023: Ignore petitions against Hon. Oche, APC chieftaon tells ruling party

Recall that an APC chieftain had earlier advised the ruling party to ignore the petitions against Hon. Oche, noting that the complaints have no basis in law.

He said those behind the petition are not conversant with the law, accusing them of making attempts to thwart any ongoing investigation.

The APC chieftain, however, said he is not surprised on the attacks on Oche, adding that he has shown that he is the aspirant to beat at the APC primary.

Benue politics: Aspirants afraid of Sunday Oche, says Peter Ochai

Recall that public affairs commentator, Peter Ochai recently alleged that Oche is being intimidated, but noted that:

“Hon Sunny has continued to display the highest character of sportsmanship even on the eve of his political journey in 2019.

“He worked tirelessly for his party in the aftermath without sentiments or political compensations yet in 2022 he is now the target of a fellow aspirant who is a greenhorn in the race.”

