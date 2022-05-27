In the space of three days, the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with high profile exits

These exits by these individuals have been on the premise of inconsistencies, corruption, and nepotism surrounding the operation of the party

Most recently, the Senate minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe became the latest high profile name to exit the PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has suffered yet another defection problem with Senate minority leader and governorship aspirant in Abia State, Enyinnaya Abaribe announcing his exit from the party, PUNCH reported.

This is coming after the senator pulled out of the party’s governorship primary election in Abia state.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe upon dumping the PDP also resigned his position as the Senate minority leader. Photo: Enyinnaya Abaribe

As gathered by Legit.ng, Senator Abaribe made his exit from PDP and as a minority leader in the House of Senate in a separate letter issued to the ward chairman of the party in his state and also to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Why I dumped PDP – Abaribe

On why he left the party, Abaribe made reference to the reoccurring issues of illegality, impunity, and hesitations in decision-making within the party.

Senator Abaribe who is yet to announce his new party said his next line of action will be communicated in due course.

APC offers Abia State governorship slot to Abaribe

Meanwhile, legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling party APC, offered the Abia gubernatorial ticket of APC to Senator Abaribe.

The call was made recently by chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Abaribe who is eying the PDP governorship ticket in Abia state had been caught in the web of a zoning formula.

2023: Why I will never join APC, senator Abaribe opens up

However, prior to the proposition of the APC, the former minority leader of the Senate, Enyinaya Abaribe, has said he said there is nothing he can gain in the APC.

The prominent southeast PDP chieftain said this is why he cannot join the ruling party despite the defections recently suffered by his party.

Abaribe also expressed optimism that the PDP will take over the presidency from the APC in the next general elections.

