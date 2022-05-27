Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has nominated a new commissioner and appointed new special advisers

This is contained in a statement issued by the special adviser on media and communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Thursday in Kaduna

Meanwhile, the statement said that the appointments were in accordance with the governor’s continuous efforts to invigorate governance and inject fresh ideas into the administration

Leadership reports that among the advisers include the immediate past speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, who was nominated as special adviser on political matters.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that Malam Nasir El-Rufai has nominated Hajiya Umma K. Ahmed, who is the current administrator of Birnin Gwari local government, as commissioner for local government.

The appointments explained

The statement which was signed by special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, recalled that “Hajiya Umma was the Director-General of the Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority before her posting to Birnin-Gwari.’’

Adekeye clarified that she has been nominated to replace Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad who resigned to pursue political aspirations, Daily Trust confirmed.

The special adviser further said that Abdullahi Muhammad Ibrahim is the new administrator, Birnin Gwari local government, adding that he has been replaced as special adviser, political matters by Aminu Abdullahi Shagali.

Murtala Dabo who is the new special adviser, economic matters, is a former banker, who has served in several roles in the government since 2015, the statement further said.

Adekeye, said Murtala was most recently, “chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, and he will be succeeded in that role by Mohammed Jalal, currently a permanent commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.”

The statement further said that Francis Danladi Kozah has been moved from the Assembly Service Commission, to the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) as secretary, while Dr Jibrin Sanusi Alhaji is the new secretary of the Assembly Service Commission.

