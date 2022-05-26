His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu 1, has revealed that Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Vice President taught him when he was a student at UNILAG

The Lagos monarch made this disclosure on Wednesday when the VP stormed Lagos to seek his blessing and also continue his consultation ahead of the APC presidential primaries

Meanwhile, Oba Akiolu studied law at Lagos University, earning his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and studied law at the Ansar-Ud-Deen College in Surulere, Lagos from 1961 to 1965

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu 1, has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo taught him (the monarch) when he was a student at the University of Lagos, Akoka, The Punch reports.

He said Osinbajo taught him the ‘evidence of striking similarities’ during his (Osinbajo) time as a lecturer at the university.

The monarch also revealed that Osinbajo and former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, was instrumental to his ascension to the Lagos throne.

Oba of Lagos described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a complete gentleman. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdullahi

Oba Akiolu described VP Osinbajo as a perfect gentleman

Akiolu stated this on Wednesday when the Vice President paid a courtesy visit to the palace, according to a statement by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Thursday.

The statement was titled, ‘Celebration in Lagos as Osinbajo gets electrifying welcome at APC supporters’ meeting’.

Welcoming the vice president, the Oba described him as a complete gentleman to the core and recalled how he was a law student taught by Osinbajo.

According to the Lagos monarch, “the VP taught me about the evidence of striking similarities’ at the University of Lagos.”

He added:

“Yesterday, I was 19 years on this enviable throne. Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and the VP (as Attorney-General of Lagos State) played important roles in me becoming the Oba.”

Ahead of the APC presidential primaries, Osinbajo assures made a big promise to his supporters

Responding, Osinbajo who was in Lagos to roundup his nationwide interactions with party delegates ahead of Sunday’s presidential primary, said if elected president, he would ensure Nigeria realises its full potential.'

He said:

“As I said to the delegates, my intention is to serve this country, honestly, transparently and to do everything in my power to make sure that this country realizes its full potential.

“There is every reason to do that for our country. We must be able to serve this country in such a way and do everything – youth employment, security, the economy, and so many things that the President has focused on in the last seven years. This is the reason why I’m running.”

