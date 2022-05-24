The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost two of its members in Delta state, Chief Great Ogboru and Hon Elvis Ayomanor, to APGA

While Ogboru was the governorship candidate of the APC in the state in 201 9 , Ayomanor once served as the state secretary

9 Following his defection from the APC, Ogboru has picked the 2023 governorship forms of APGA to contest the race

Asaba, Delta state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Chief Great Ogboru, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Leadership newspaper reported that Ogboru has picked the 2023 governorship forms of APGA to contest the race.

Chief Great Ogboru, former APC governorship candidate, in Delta has pitched his tent with APGA ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru Political Network

Source: Facebook

The newspaper further stated that Ogboru who allegedly holds the highest record of election contention in the state since the return of democracy in 1999 plans to divide the APC.

Legit.ng gathers that the governorship aspirant has crisscrossed five political parties, including the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), the Labour Party (LP) and the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was gathered that Ogboru also picked the governorship tickets of the parties respectively and contested but lost to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former APC state secretary Elvis Ayomanor joins APGA

Meanwhile, a former APC state secretary, Hon Elvis Ayomanor, also defected with Ogboru to APGA in Asaba.

Ayomanor took exception to the alleged campaigns of calumny by APC supporters against his principal, Ogboru.

He claimed that the slander, blackmail, lies and falsehood, targeted at pulling down Ogboru and de-market his blueprint and those of his party’s House of Assembly candidates, for the development of Delta state, has failed.

He lamented that while PDP leaders have concentrated on the internal issues of their party, APC abandoned its “battered image to unleash media e-rats and media e-roaches on the person of Chief Great Ogbor.”

2023: APC chieftain seeks support of aggrieved party members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege begged aggrieved members of the APC for their support ahead of the 2023 elections.

Omo-Agege made this appeal while speaking to party delegates at a forum organized by Ukpe Anioma (a socio-political group) in Owa-Agbor, lka northeast local government area of Delta state.

He pleaded for the forgiveness of the party faithful stating that his past actions were only spurred by his passion to stabilize and strengthen the party’s dominance in the state.

Source: Legit.ng