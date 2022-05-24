The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been forced to shift its primary election in various states of the southeast

The postponement of the party's election was due to the enforcement of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra in the states

Some of the states affected by the IPOB's sit-at-home order in the southeast region are Abia, Imo and Anambra states

Following the sit-at-home order always observed in the southeast part of Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not hold its primaries in the region.

Daily Trust reports that the party was forced to postpone its primaries in the southeast states due to the order which was given by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The sit-at-home order by the leadership of IPOB has forced the PDP to shift its primaries. Photo: Official PDP

Source: Facebook

Despite the fact that the spokesperson for the IPOB, Emma Powerful, had repeatedly claimed that the order for the sit-at-home has been suspended by the IPOB, miscreants in the region have continued to create mayhem by terrorising and killing residents who do not observe it.

For instance, in Abia state, the PDP had postponed the party's senatorial primaries inconclusive House of Representatives and state House of Assembly primary elections in the state.

Citing insecurity as the reason for the party's action, the Abia state PDP vice chairman, Amah Abraham said the current insecurity in the region had forced the party to postpone the primaries by 24 hours.

Abraham while urging stakeholders and delegates to be on stand-by said the senatorial primary elections would hold in the three senatorial zones by noon.

In addition, he confirmed that the inconclusive elections in five other federal constituencies and three state constituencies would take place in approved locations on Tuesday, May 24.

Like Abia, like Anambra and Imo states

For Anambra, while the PDP was not able to conduct its primaries in the state, the three-man ad-hoc delegates' election will also take place on Tuesday, May 24.

The party leadership has however noted that the election did not take place due to a crisis over the delegates’ congress.

The delegate election earlier fixed for April 30 was later shifted to May 1 by the Jibrin Ahmed-led panel.

In Imo state, the sit-at-home order also forced the party to reschedule its primary election in the state.

The primary has since been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 24.

