Damaturu, Yobe state - Yobe State House of Assembly has denied the impeachment move against Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The Nation reported that the lawmakers at a briefing in Damaturu also issued a legal threat against the publishers of the report, NEWS NET GLOBAL over a report to that effect.

Yobe lawmakers said they have complete confidence in Governor Mai Mala Buni. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

The vice-chairman of the House Committee on media Abdullahi Bazua said the allegations were “false, baseless and malicious”.

He stated that the House has complete confidence in Governor Mai Mala Buni and his leadership style.

The statement reads:

“The Hon. Members wish to condemn in totality the story published in an online news medium, NEWS NET GLOBAL titled “Impeachment Governor Buni seals threat with automatic ticket to 24 Assembly members in Yobe”, as well as video clip being circulated by one Mohammed Yakubu Lai-lai on the same subject. We the entire Hon Members of the House wish to categorically State that the above statement is false, baseless, and malicious.

“Meanwhile the Hon. Members wish to reiterate its continuous support and cooperation to the Executive Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni for the respect and cordial relationship that have been existing between the two arms of the government.

“Finally, the Hon Members intend to take legal action against the perpetrators of such malicious publication.”

