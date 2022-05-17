Adams Oshimohole has spoken on the circumstances surrounding his exit from office as APC's national chairman

Oshiomhole on Monday, May 16, stated that he came to the office because he won President Muhammadu Buhari's confidence

The former Edo governor also alleged that once Governor Kayode Fayemi wanted him to be used to rig APC polls, an attempt Oshiomhole claimed he foiled

This claim has been described as false and unfounded by the Ekiti state governor through his media aide, Yinka Oyebode

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has boasted that he left the office with integrity and honour.

Speaking with Channels TV on Monday, May 16, Oshiomhole noted that even President Muhammadu Buhari sometime in Benin, Edo state capital, stated in an open forum that the APC needed him.

Fayemi has denied Oshiomhole's claim, describing it as false and laughable (Photo: CKN Nigeria)

Source: UGC

According to the former Edo governor, that is when he started having problems with his enemies.

He claimed that at the time, the governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, approached him and asked him to accept whoever he and other members of a top APC cabal brought to him during elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, the former unionist said he told Governor Fayemi that that will never be his portion as he can never be used as an instrument of fraud to invite people to buy APC forms and convince them that they are going for primaries when he was expected to have preferred candidates in mind.

Hear Oshiomhole's claim in the video below:

But reacting to the allegation, Fayemi, through his media aide, Yinka Oyebode, has described it as false and laughable.

In a statement seen by Vanguard, Oyebode said:

“The allegation, which was made on national television, is not only false, puerile, and laughable, it is a figment of the imagination of the former APC Chairman as Governor Fayemi has never asked Oshiomhole to rig any election for him or any other person and never had any reason to ask for such.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the allegations by Comrade Oshiomhole, who apparently is still experiencing a post-traumatic stress disorder on account of his removal as Chairman of APC.

“It is on record, Dr Fayemi was not responsible for Comrade Oshiomhole’s removal as Chairman of the APC. He has his ward executives and the courts to blame for that..."

Former APC national chairman declares for 2023 Presidency, unveils plans

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole had declared for the 2023 presidential race.

Declaring at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 4, the former Edo governor said he is in the race to change the narratives for the good of all Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng