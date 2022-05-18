Dr. Kayode Fayemi has fired back at Comrade Adams Oshiomhole after the latter made serious allegations against the former

Oshiomhole had claimed Fayemi beckoned on him to rig an electoral process when he was the APC national chairman

Responding, the Ekiti state governor said Oshiomhole was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder

Ado-Ekiti - Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, May 17 faulted the rigging allegations by former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Olayinka Oyebode, in a statement seen by Legit.ng, denied the allegations.

Governor Fayemi the allegations made by Adams Oshiomhole were false. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

He said:

“Fayemi remains steadfast in pursuing his aspiration to get the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election. There is no amount of mudslinging from disenchanted individuals that would distract or discourage him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Fayemi has no reason to approach Comrade Oshiomhole for favours for any election. Fayemi has a stellar track record of being a consummate democrat even in difficult times.

“The allegation, which was made on national television, is not only false, puerile, and laughable, it is a figment of the imagination of the former APC chairman as Fayemi has never asked Oshiomhole to rig the election for him or any other person and never had any reason to ask for such.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the allegations by Oshiomhole, who apparently is still experiencing a post-traumatic stress disorder because of his removal as chairman of APC. If true, we challenge Oshiomhole to provide the public with independently verifiable evidence of his unsubstantiated claims.

“It is on record that Fayemi was not responsible for Oshiomhole’s removal as chairman of the APC. He has his ward executives and the courts to blame for that.

“The Ekiti state governor has always considered Oshiomhole a friend and political associate even if they had fundamental differences over his kangaroo approach of disqualifying Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state from the APC primaries and his unconscionable autocratic management of party affairs whilst he was chairman of the party.”

2023: Oshiomhole appears for senatorial screening despite declaring for presidency

Meanwhile, Premium Times newspaper reports that despite paying N100 million for the presidential nomination form and launching his presidential campaign with fanfare, Oshiomhole was screened by the APC for a senatorial seat.

The former Edo state governor had earlier declared to contest for Edo North Senatorial District, but in a twist, he announced his presidential bid some weeks ago at an elaborate event in Abuja.

How Oshiomhole accused Fayemi of proposing electoral manipulation

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oshiomhole, in a television interview, accused Fayemi of asking him to rig the election during his tenure as APC chairman.

He claimed that at the time, Fayemi approached him and asked him to accept whoever he and other members of a top APC cabal brought to him during elections.

However, the former unionist said he told Governor Fayemi that he can never be used as an instrument of fraud.

2023: Fayemi speaks on huge number of APC presidential aspirants

Meanwhile, APC presidential aspirant and Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has revealed why the APC has so many presidential aspirants.

Fayemi said the APC is the party of choice because it is likely to retain power at the federal level in 2023.

He made the comment while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng