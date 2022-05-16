A PDP governorship aspirant in Rivers, Farah Dagogo, is to return to a correctional centre in the state

This was according to an order of a high court in Rivers state issued during a hearing on Monday, May 16

Dagogo is also a member of the House of Representatives who has some unresolved issues with Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers - A high court in Rivers on Monday, May 16, scheduled Friday, May 20, for the hearing of a bail application filed by Farah Dagogo, a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In its ruling on Monday, the court ordered Dagogo, a member of the House of Representatives, to be returned to the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre, Leadership reports.

Dagogo has some unresolved issues with Governor Wike (Photo: @GovWike)

The verdict was read by the presiding judge, Justice Chinwendu Nworgu.

Following Wike's directive, police arrest PDP governorship aspirant in Rivers

Earlier, it was reported by Legit.ng that Dagogo had been arrested by the police.

The arrest was made barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike accused Dagogo of sponsoring the attack on the PDP's secretariat in the state and declared him wanted.

Dagogo, who represents Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, was arrested at the PDP zonal secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike had alleged that Dagogo sent suspected cultists to attack the secretariat during the screening of National Assembly and State House of Assembly aspirants.

Dagogo reacts to Wike's allegation

Dagogo, however, denied the allegation. He said he was never at the PDP Secretariat where aspirants for National and State Assembly were being screened since he is a governorship aspirant.

2023: Bandits will run if they hear my name, says Wike

In another report, Governor Wike who is eyeing the presidency in 2023 told delegates of the PDP in Taraba state that if he secures the party’s presidential ticket and wins the 2023 election, he would take the war to armed bandits currently laying siege in certain parts of the country.

Wike said if bandits hear his name as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, they would run away.

