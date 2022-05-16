The highly anticipated gubernatorial election in Osun state is gradually serious attention as it draws closer

It is expected that the election will be keenly contested as it was in the previous years as the APC and PDP have been tipped as favourites

Meanwhile, civil society groups have warned supporters and aspirants of political parties to be more focused on campaign issues rather than attack each other's personalities

Osun, Osogbo - A research-based non-governmental organisation, Positive Agenda Nigeria (PAN) has admonished political parties in Osun State and their supporters to refrain from attacking the personalities of their opponents ahead of the July Governorship Election in the state, Legit.ng reports.

The non-partisan organisation stated this in its first weekly report recently released to the public ahead of the gubernatorial polls in the state.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola will be seeking a second term in office under the platform of the APC. Photo: (Gboyega Oyetola)

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the major political parties in the state, the APC and the PDP, their supporters and media teams were found attacking the personalities of their political opponents instead of focusing more attention on campaign issues that could woo the electorate.

As gathered in the report, both the PDP and the APC attacked each other in terms of personalities of their candidates alongside their capabilities to rule the state, although the PDP engaged in such attacks than the APC.

Osun 2022: APC, PDP not addressing 'real campaign issues' - PAN

The report read:

"Nonetheless, in a contest like this, concerned observers and citizens of the state would have expected that the political parties, their members/supporters and media team sell the manifestoes of their flagbearers to potential electorate, especially opposition parties that intend slugging it out with the incumbent governor in July, 2022.

"With the current findings, the political parties, their members/supporters and media team are not yet addressing “real campaign issues” every informed electorate in Osun State will want to hear on why they should vote for a particular candidate.

"We strongly recommend that the political parties, their supporters and media teams start engaging electorate on the social media on real campaign issues/policy programmes instead of demarketing the personalities of their political opponents"

The organisation's Team Lead, Dr Adebiyi Rasheed Ademola of Fountain University's Department of Mass Communication in Osogbo, revealed that the organisation will monitor and analyse the actors' campaign efforts for 69 days.

Using diverse research methodologies, he notes that members of the team will fiercely pursue answers to informed policy engagement or extensive personality disparagement in the Osun 2022 governorship election campaign.

Adebiyi said:

"We posed this issue in light of the political parties' recent pledges, particularly the two main parties in the state, that they would be respectable in their campaign activities."

