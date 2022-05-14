Senator Professor Ajayi Boroffice, like other aspirants on the platform of ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC), is making public his ambition to run for the presidency come the 2023 general elections.

Boroffice was elected into the 9th Senate where he was later announced by Senator Ahmad Lawan as one of the deputy majority leaders of the red chamber.

Following extensive consultation, Boroffice withdrew from the Deputy Senate presidency race in 2019.

Now he is aiming for the most coveted political seat in Nigeria: the presidency.