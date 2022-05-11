Appointees of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo state with 2023 political ambitions have been asked to resign

The governor gave the directive after a meeting of the state executive council at Government House, Owerri

Governor Uzodimma's directive is similar to that of President Buhari who asked his ministers with political ambitions to throw in the towel

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, May 11 asked all his appointees vying for various elective positions in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign.

The governor gave the order at the state executive council meeting, asking such persons to submit their respective resignation letters on or before Monday, May 16.

The order of Governor Uzodimma came on the same day President Muhammadu Buhari issued a similar directive in the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

President Buhari on Wednesday, May 11, asked ministers who have political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections to resign from their various offices with immediate effect.

The president gave the order during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The spokesman of the government and minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed confirmed the order while speaking to journalists after the meeting.

