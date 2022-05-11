The zoning and consensus candidate controversy is on as the fate of north and southern candidates will be decided on Wednesday, April 11

Presidential aspirants like Wike, Obi, and Fayose have vehemently rooted for the party to adopt the zoning policy

Meanwhile, the northern counterparts like Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, and Bala have all rooted for consensus candidacy

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has halted its ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

According to ThisDay newspaper, the meeting which started in the morning on Wednesday, May 11 was halted following several hours of deliberation to reach a resolution on the zoning method of selecting candidates for the 2023 polls.

Northern presidential aspirants have vehemently kicked against the idea of zoning the party's ticket to the south. Photo Credit: (Aminu Tambuwal, Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki)

As gathered by Legit.ng, party members will reconvene again by 8 pm today (Wednesday) to reach a final resolution on whether it will adopt the zoning process.

It was gathered after a three-hour meeting between caucus members and governors on Wednesday, it was agreed to adjourn as follows: National Caucus meeting at 4 pm; Board of Trustees meeting at 7 pm, and NEC meeting at 8 pm.

Recall that there have conflicting opinions on the selection of candidates within the opposition party.

Northern aspirants like Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, and Bala Muhammed have been vocal about adopting consensus candidacy.

Meanwhile, the southeast and southwest candidate argues that according to the constitution of the party, it will be statutorily right for the party to adopt the zoning method as it has been done over the years.

