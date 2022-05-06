A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

He also asked the Federal Government to order Emefiele to refund all the salaries and allowances he had been paid as the CBN governor.

He said:

“I believe that the case of the CBN governor highlights the nature of governance that we have in Nigeria, which is everybody to yourself and no one for all. Things have fallen apart. It is the height of impunity and scandalous for the All Progressives Congress government for allowing him to bastardise his office.

“It is a mockecry of our democratic experience and an abuse of decency. It is recklessness. I believe lawyers and lovers of peace should call for his removal or sacking.

“By purchasing the form, he lost the moral authority to function to as governor of CBN. He should leave to join his colleagues in politics. He should not rubbish the office.

“The Nigeria Bar Association and Civil Society Organisations should demand all the money paid to him CBN governor should be refunded.”

Another lawyer, Festus Ogun who also lambasted the CBN governor over his recent move, called for his sack and probe.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) N100m presidential nomination and expression of interest form. Clearly, this is illegal, morally reprehensible and weakens whatever is left of our institutions.

Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007 provides that “the governor and the deputy governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank, and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not.”

Politics is a vocation and the CBN Governor is not allowed by law to engage in partisan politics. It is unthinkable that Emefiele, despite his embarrassing failures, will disregard law and morality to vie for President under the ruling APC. Our national vault is no longer safe.

Mr. Godwin Emefelie must immediately resign his position as CBN Governor to save our country from this unthinkable absurdity. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must immediately commence thorough investigation into Emefiele’s period in office.

Finally, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to invoke his statutory powers under Section 11(2) of the CBN Act to sack Emefiele. The National Assembly and civil society organizations are equally enjoined to intervene in this peculiar institutional desecration. All is not well.

Source: Legit.ng