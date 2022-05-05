Editor's note: All Progressives Congress chieftain and public affairs commentator, Akeem Adebiyi, writes on what he calls the administrative ingenuity, competence and ability of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN ahead of the ruling party's presidential primary election.

Time is a great healer. This is apt in describing the settling dusts generated by Professor Yemi Osinbajo's triumphant entry into the nation's presidential race. It has remained an issue which gained traction within and beyond the shores of Nigeria's political landscape. Of significance, the ever widening ripples generated by Osinbajo's presidential bid shall remain a big threat to his co-competitors whose present and past records in political history are shrouded in controversies. Ambition is different from mission. While Osinbajo's presidential bid is borne out of a genuine mission to serve the state with a true sense of altruism, some others might be borne out of life long ambition to rule.

Remarkably, there is a difference between being tested and trusted. Many of the aspirants were once entrusted with public offices. However, entrusting them with their abilities to live above board is another ball game. This is one area where Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has distinguished himself. He towers above others in handling public funds and diligence in service. In retrospect, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, just as his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, were constrained by the statutory rules to declare their assets publicly. A swipe at their lots did not reflect opulence. Since, then, little or nothing has changed.

Buhari's prolonged sick leave cannot be forgotten in a hurry. It is glorifying that Buhari was healed of the infirmities. But, his absence exposed the administrative ingenuity, competence and ability of Osinbajo. Within a short space of time, he was able to resolve the armed resistance of the Niger Delta youths against the federal establishment and succeeded in stabilising the Nigeria's body polity. There is no doubting the fact that the vice president's vast knowledge of law and economy has impacted positively on the successes recorded by the APC-led administration in Nigeria. As against the destructive campaigns being mounted by the fifth columnists against the Buhari-led administration on the bad shape of our economy, the system has survived two economic recessions while monthly financial allocations to the federating units have not abated for a second. The heretical claims of the opposition have no basis in practical terms.

It is an incontrovertible fact that the APC-led federal government's efforts at improving the lots of Nigerians are being sabotaged in all fronts by the desperate power mongers and shadow chasers. Economic saboteurs, (round tripping) and allied criminal acts, banditry, armed resistance and subversion of national values are some of the challenges confronting the Buhari-led administration in Nigeria. Despite all odds, the government remains afloat by surviving and overcoming all these vicissitudes.

In all these cases, Osinbajo has made significant inputs. And, this feat is widely acknowledged by the keen observers and stakeholders in this government.

Should Prof. Osinbajo be denied the privilege of succeeding Buhari? Nigeria shall become a laughing stock among the comity of nation. Nigerians shall be accused of abandoning their best in favour of mediocrity. Aside from the fact that the gentleman is armed with sufficient academic credentials, he has brought same to bear on governance. In politics, he is a very huge asset, being a product of three large constituencies, Viz; academics, law and religion respectively. In sundry terms, he commands lot of respect and largest followership among the pack. PYO is a detribalised Nigerian, a stabiliser and a reliable bridge builder who shall no doubt provide solutions to the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria's political administration.

To the ill informed, who has taken refuge in argumentum ad hominien, they should adjust themselves to focus on real issues rather than cheap sentiments.They need to be educated and enlightened that when nature beckons on you to serve, you have no option. Osinbajo's inclination to serve the state still remain the wishes of the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria across board and not based on self desire or parochial primordial cleavages from the biased group.

