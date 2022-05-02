Governor Udom Emmanuel has felicitated Muslims in the country as they celebrate the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, has felicitated Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement released on his behalf by Bola Bolawole, spokesperson of his campaign council, Governor Emmanuel urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan for the well-being of the individual and the overall good of the society.

Governor Emmanuel urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of Ramadan in their daily lives. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

He said:

"The month of Ramadan is the month of forgiveness: we must learn to forgive and pursue peace with our fellow human beings.

"Ramadan preaches giving, especially from the rich to the poor: This promotes the idea of redistribution of wealth for a more equitable society.

"Ramadan is the month of holy living where the faithful run away from sin and live a life of piety and abstinence: This promotes spiritual development and draws us closer to our maker.

"Ramadan is the month of fasting when we deny ourselves and share in the pains and experiences of others: This promotes a better understanding of the suffering of others and the inequalities prevalent in our society.

"All these lessons learnt during the Ramadan period are not expected to end with it but to form an integral part of our daily living.

"These are virtues beneficial to Muslims and non-Muslims alike."

Gov. Emmanuel then reiterated that society will be a better place if everyone live their lives in accordance with the virtues preached during Ramadan.

He added:

"Problems of insecurity, the scourge of corruption, and other social vices bedevilling our country will be a thing of the past if we imbibe the spirit of Ramadan.

"If we abide by the tenets of Ramadan, truth, and justice will prevail in our polity, and bigotry of all hues will be eschewed by our people"

Emmanuel then enjoined Muslims not to despair despite the harsh economic and social conditions of the moment but to continue to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of the country.

He added:

"Keep hope alive. Help is on the way."

